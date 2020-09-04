Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Bharat Sahni Shares Old Family Pic, Says 'we Miss You'

It's been almost five months since the late actor Rishi Kapoor passed away leaving behind a void which can never be filled. On September 4, the family members of the late senior actor are remembering him on account of his 68th birth anniversary. Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law Bharat Sahni shared a beautiful family picture on his Instagram story while extending his wishes on the special day.

Bharat Sahni remembers father-in-law Rishi Kapoor on birth anniversary

In the throwback family picture, the Rishi can be seen striking a pose with wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with husband Bharat, and daughter Samara from one of their trips to a foreign country. While captioning the post, Bharat wrote, “Happy Birthday, we miss you.” Apart from Bharat, his wife, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her social media handle and shared a bunch of family pictures to celebrate her father’s 68th birthday anniversary.

Along with Riddhima, the photos captured the late actor with his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and granddaughter Samara Sahni. In a brief caption, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break!" The 39-year-old fashion designer's heartfelt note for father Rishi Kapoor further read, "But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today!" Sahni signed off with, "I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday", along with a red heart emoticon.

Born in 1952, Rishi Kapoor died this year on April 30, at HN Reliance Hospital. He succumbed to cancer after battling it for two years. The veteran actor was cremated in Mumbai on the same day in the presence of his family members and close friends. In a statement, the Kapoor family had written about his last days in the hospital and stated that he kept everyone entertained even on his deathbed.

