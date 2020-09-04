Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On Rishi Kapoor's 68th B'day: 'You Are Living In This Broken Heart'

On September 4, late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her social media handle and shared a bunch of family pictures to celebrate the former's 68th birthday anniversary. Along with Riddhima, the photos captured the late actor with his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and granddaughter Samara Sahni. In a brief caption, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break!"

Riddhima's wishes for late father Rishi

The 39-year-old fashion designer's heartfelt note for father Rishi Kapoor further read, "But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today!" Sahni signed off with, "I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday", along with a red heart emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post for Rishi Kapoor's 68th birth anniversary.

Within a few hours, Riddhima's post managed to garner more than 46K double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from her 1MN Instagram followers flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons along with warm birthday wishes for the late actor. A fan page of Ranbir Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday rishi sir and miss you sir" while an Instagram user asserted, "Gone too soon. Really will continue to miss him at the movies. Nice tribute to him from beautiful daughter". On the other side, Sikander Kher, Sophie Choudry and Ayesha Shroff, among many others, also sent virtual wishes.

Born in 1952, Rishi Kapoor died this year on April 30, at HN Reliance Hospital. He succumbed to cancer after battling it for two years. The veteran actor was cremated in Mumbai on the same day in the presence of his family members and close friends. In a statement, the Kapoor family had written about his last days in the hospital and stated that he kept everyone entertained even on his deathbed.

