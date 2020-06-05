'Bharat' Starring Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Completes A Year; Fans Trend #1yearOfBharat

Bharat stars Salman Khan in the titular role along with Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Asif Sheikh and Nora Fatehi. It is a drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Released on June 5, 2019, the movie completes one year today. Fans celebrated its anniversary with #1YearOfBharat on social media. Read to know more.

Fans celebrate 1 year of Bharat

Salman Khan is well-known for releasing his films on the occasion of Eid. He kept on the same trend as Bharat hit the theatres on the auspicious day of Eid 2019. Take a look at how fans are cheering the movie as it completes one year.

Bharat was an adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father. At the peak of India's birth as an Independent nation, a family makes a tough journey to freedom at a cost. A young boy named Bharat makes a promise to his father that he will keep his family together no matter what. He spends his entire life in trying to keep the promise and memories of his father.

Bharat opened with a great response at the box office, collecting around ₹42 crores on the first day. It became the biggest opening day release for Salman Khan. The movie garnered mix reviews from the audiences. It reportedly earned ₹251.27 crores in India and ₹74.31 crores overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹325.58 crores.

The soundtrack of Bharat was composed by Vishal-Shekar with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Julius Packiam wrote and composed Zinda song. The album has chartbuster tracks like Slow Motion, Chasni and Aithey Aa along with Turpeya, Aaya Na Tu, Thap Thap. The songs were voiced by artists like Nakash Aziz, Shrey Ghoshal, Abhijeet Srivastava, Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan, Kamaal Khan, Vishal Dadlani, Sukhwinder Singh, and Jyoti Nooran. The reprise version of Chasni was sung by Neha Bhasin.

Bharat cast also features Satish Kaushik, Sonali Kulkarni, Nivin Ramani, Shashank Arora, Kashmira Irani and Kumud Mishra with Tabu in a special appearance. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was signed to portray Kumud Raina. But she opted out of the project due to personal reasons. Then Katrina Kaif took on the role. The film was shot in Malta, Abu Dhabi, Delhi, Mumbai and Ludhiana.

Bharat marks Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s third venture with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. Prior to this film, Ali worked with Salman in Sultan and with Katrina in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. The trio worked together in Tiger Zinda Hai. Ali Abbas Zafar was also an assistant director in Salman’s Marigold and Katrina’s New York. Bharat is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

