Katrina Kaif Reveals Shooting Locations For Salman Khan Starrer 'Bharat'

Katrina Kaif was last seen on the big screen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it was a drama film released in 2019. The movie received mix reviews from the audiences, but the shooting locations wooed many. Katrina recently revealed where the film was shot. Read to know more-

Katrina Kaif reveals Bharat’s shooting locations

Katrina Kaif appeared in a new video-based question and answer app called Cameos by Google. The actor answered a few questions about her film Bharat. One of them was about the shooting locations of the movie. Answering the question, she said, “So the shooting locations of Bharat was first Malta, then it was Abu Dhabi, then it was in Delhi, then it was in Mumbai. These were the primary shooting locations which we had in the film. There was a small bit shot in Ludhiana as well. The longest schedule, I think was between Malta and Abu Dubai which was extremely hot, but I absolutely loved all of these locations. It was my first time to Malta and I thought it was such a beautiful place and I thoroughly enjoyed my time.”

Katrina Kaif also disclosed the reason she was captive to the story of the movie. She said, “What attracted me to the story of Bharat was the entire journey of this man who is wanting to provide for his family at any cost. And what also really attracted me was the character I play, Kumud. I absolutely loved the way that she was so strong, so feisty, knows her own mind. Just had a fantastic sense of humour also and completely not afraid to also say her emotions, confront her emotions. And the entire story was something which I just felt was very beautiful and I wanted to be a part of it right away when I heard it.”

Bharat shows the post-independence history and life of a common man through it. The film was assumed to be based on a true story. Katrina Kaif cleared the air on the news saying that, “Bharat is based on the Korean film, An Ode to My Father. So when Ali Abbas Zafar was adapting the film he wanted to make it more relevant to our audience, our emotional value system. Just something which we here could relate to a little bit more. So yes it’s an inspiration, it's inspired by the film An Ode to My Father but it’s an adaptation".

Bharat also features Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi with others. Katrina Kaif was cast when Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted out of the film. It emerged as a commercial success and is Salman Khan’s biggest opening day release.

