This Is How Filmmakers Of Salman Khan's 'Bharat' Designed The Circus Set; Watch Video

Be it Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, or even Bharat, Salman Khan's movies have always been loved by his die-hard fans. When it comes to his fun flick Bharat, the set of the film and the great and grand circus was quite a sight to see. Listed below are the throwback details on how the whole circus was made on the sets of Bharat.

READ:Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, & Other Actors Who Played The 'adarsh Beta' In Popular Films

Here is the throwback to how the whole circus was made on the sets of Bharat

The filmmakers believed that going to the circus was a primary source of entertainment in India during the 1960s, thus they wished to re-create the 1960s charm. Director Ali Abbas Zafar wished to re-create the circus nostalgia for a generation who would've otherwise never got a chance to experience the 1960's magic.

Co-writer Varun Sharma and director Ali Abbas Zafar began talking about their childhood experiences with the circus and how difficult and challenging it was for them to re-create the same. The idea of bringing the 1960s back gave birth to the idea of Bharat and Salman Khan being a stuntman in the circus.

From production and set design to costumes, many people were interviewed and they shared their experiences on the making of the circus. The makers of the circus went and watched many circuses to come up with the design and how to execute the same. The makers of the circus also kept in mind the activities i.e the flying people, etc that happened back in the age along with adding the hoops, straps, silks, and ropes.

The height of the set was 40 feet and the making of the Bharat circus saw the painting of the props to the design blueprints, to the fire hoop through which Salman jumped and much more. Director Ali Abbas Zafar spoke about sourcing many artists from all across the globe for the grand circus. From still walkers, jugglers, fire throwers, acrobats, trapeze, hoop, and rope artists, and many more were hired to make the circus look real.

All in all, 120 artists were seen daily on the sets of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat. Every team faced challenges, from the costume makers making 173 outfits to the dance coordinator sourcing 60 dancers in just 15 days. Actor Sunil Grover spoke about him loving the set design and the circus and wished it would remain even after the film.

READ:Salman Khan, Other Actors Who Turned Singers For A Cause: Read More

READ:Salman Khan's Movies In Which He Played The Role Of An Ideal Brother

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.