Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Remanded To 14-days Judicial Custody Over Drugs; Seek Bail

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were remanded to 14 days in judicial custody after they arrested on charges of consumption of narcotics. Three drug peddlers were also arrested, of which two have been sent to five days of police custody. The TV industry couple have also applied for bail, and the hearing for the same will be held on Monday.

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa produced before court

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had been produced before the Magistrate Court at Esplanade, Mumbai on Sunday. After leaving the NCB office earlier in the day, their medical tests had been conducted. The judicial custody was extended till December 5.

On the charges against them, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede upon arrival at the NCB office, said, “Charges of consumption of drugs have been invoked against them."

86.5 grams of cannabis was seized from their residence in Mumbai's Andheri on Saturday.

"NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Ms Bharti Singh were placed under arrested as per the provisions of NDPS Act 1986 and examination of Shri Harsh Limbachiya is underway," the NCB statement said.

"On dated 21.11.2020 NCB raided in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 gm) and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs NCB raided two another places on 21.11.2020 including production office and House of Actor/ comedian Ms Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Furthermore in a follow up of MD seizure in Crime no. 33/2020, NCB team apprehended two absconders also," NCB added in the statement.

