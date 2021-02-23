Bhavana Pandey 'wants To Go Back' To Vacay Mode, Digs Out Pic From Maldives Album

On February 22, 2021, Bhavana Pandey took to her official Instagram handle and shared an unseen throwback picture from her Maldives vacay, featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen clicking a selfie by the pool. Clicking the picture, she also captured the serene beauty of the Maldivian ocean. Bhavana in the caption informed her fans and followers that she is missing the Maldives and ‘wants to go back already’.

Bhavana Pandey flaunts her no-makeup look in throwback selfie

Also read: Shanaya Kapoor Belly Dances To Shakira Mix; Reveals She Didn't Breathe For 60 Secs

In the picture, Bhavana can be seen wearing a blue coloured halter neck bra with a white coloured embroidered loose top. Her wet hair is kept open and she added a pair of gold sunglasses to complete her look. Flaunting her faded smile, Bhavana went for a no-makeup look. The place tagged in the post is Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. As for her caption, she wrote, “want to go back already” with a string of emoticons.

Also read: Ananya Panday-Rysa Look Adorable In Old Clips Shared By Mom Bhavana On Valentine's; Watch

As soon as Bhavana Pandey's photos were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers were also quick to drop positive comments. Bhakhtyar Irani wrote, “Beauty beauty…. Beti beti @bhavanapandey” with several laughing face emojis. A fan commented, “Your beauty” with a heart-eyed face and shining star emojis. Another one wrote, “Natural beauty” with a pair of hearts. A user complimented them and wrote, “Mermaid spotted”. Another user wrote, “Looking gorgeous” with a red heart.

Many celebs in the Maldives celebrated their New Year amid the oceans. Bhavana Pandey, too, jetted off, with her hubby Chunky Pandey and daughter, Ananya Panday. Since then, the former has shared snaps from her Maldivian vacay on social media. She is an avid Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal and professional life.

Also read: After Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey Shares Old B&W Pic, Calls It A 'major Throwback'

On February 12, 2021, she shared a pair of pictures, featuring herself with her girl gang. The first one is a selfie picture where she can be seen posing with Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan and Gauri Khan. She went for subtle makeup and flaunted her bright smile while clicking the pictures. As for the caption, she penned, “Fabulous evening with my fabulous friends!!” with a pair of hearts and clinking glasses emoticons.

Image Source: Bhavana Pandey's Instagram

Also read: Bhavana Pandey Shares Throwback Picture From Her Vacation, Says 'miss The Travel'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.