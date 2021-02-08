Bhavana Pandey Shares Throwback Picture From Her Vacation, Says 'miss The Travel'

Chunky Panday's wife and mom of Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey recently took to Instagram to post one of her travel pictures. Through the picture, she talks about how much she misses travelling. Fans found her post relatable as even they are missing travelling that is restricted due to the ongoing pandemic. Read along to take a look at her post.

Bhavana Pandey's Instagram Picture

Bhavana Pandey recently shared a picture on Instagram where she was seen posing amidst the picturesque mountains of France. In the picture, Bhavana is seen donning a thick black bomber jacket along with a black top and blue denim. She is also sporting big sunglasses completing her fashionista look. The picture was clicked in Chamonix, France and Bhavana posed on what seems to be a bridge with a river canal and the beautiful French hills in the background. Look at the post here:

Netizens React to Bhavana Pandey's Photos

In the comment section of her Instagram post, Bhavana received a lot of compliments on her stylish look in the picture. The netizens found her caption relatable. One user wrote, "We miss travelling too, you look fab", while another user called her, "The ultimate stunner." Whereas many also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Read some of the comments below:

Bhavana Pandey's Travel Pics

Bhavana Pandey made her screen debut with the Netflix original Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show received mixed reviews by the audience and viewers. In the series, we can see Bhavana travelling to an exotic location along with her long time BFFs and castmates Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Khan. In the series, the girl gang travelled to Doha and gave us a candid look into their luxurious holidays. Going by her posts on Instagram, it seems Bhavana enjoys holidaying with her husband Chunky Panday and kids Ananya and Rysa. She treats her fans with a lot of holiday pictures. Check out some more of Bhavana Pandey's travel pics below:

