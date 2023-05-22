Bhediya On OTT: When And Where To Watch Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's Film Online

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's film Bhediya is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Jio Cinema. Kriti, on Monday, shared a clip on her Instagram handle to announce the world digital premiere of the horror-comedy, which was released last year. Bhediya will start streaming on May 26.

Announcing the world digital premiere of the film, Kriti wrote, "Get ready! Jungle se nikal kar yeh Bhediya ab aa raha hai aapke ghar, only on #JioCinema. Watch #BhediyaOnJioCinema, streaming free from 26 May." As soon as she shared the post, excited fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "I am very excited." Another wrote, "Super Film. Best Acting of Varun & Kriti."

More about Bhediya

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the movie also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. Bhediya was released last year in November and was received well among the audience and critics. On seeing the response, makers also announced a sequel - Bhediya 2. Announcing the new film, the makers shared a video and wrote, "Jungle jungle baat chali hai, Pata chala hai....He’s back! Maddock Films and Jio Studios are excited to announce this Howl-arious journey of #Bhediya2 coming to you in 2025 (sic)."

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas. Earlier this month, the makers of the mythological drama unveiled the trailer of the film during a launch event in Mumbai. A few days ago, makers unveiled the first song Jai Shri Ram, featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti as Janaki. Sharing the song, Luka Chupi actress wrote, "Goosebumps!! This song and its vibrations are so strong, i can feel it in my soul! Ajay- Atul #JaiShreeRam #Adipurush 16th June."

Helmed by Om Raut, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on June 16. Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan in an antagonist role. Also, the movie stars Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage, in pivotal roles.