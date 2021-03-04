'Bhediya' star Varun Dhawan replies to Rijiju's 'pleased to see B'wood stars in Arunachal'

While Mumbai has been the hub of film shootings, numerous states have seen the arrival of movie stars recently. After Bhoot Police team chose Himachal Pradesh and Dhaakad performed their shooting in Madhya Pradesh, the cast and crew of Bhediya have selected Arunachal Pradesh as their venue. The leads, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, marked the arrival by meeting the Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other dignitaries of the government.

READ: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Meet Arunachal Pradesh CM Ahead Of 'Bhediya' Shoot In State

Bhediya team meets Arunachal Pradesh political bigwigs

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, director of the movie, Amar Kaushik, producer Dinesh Vijan paid CM Pema Khandu a visit as they arrived in the state. The Dilwale pair was seen interacting with the bigwigs of the political fraternity and were also given a memento.

As the CM shared that he was ‘pleased’ with the arrival of film stars and promotion of his state as a shooting destination, Varun and Kriti conveyed their gratitude to the leader. They thanked him for the ‘warm welcome’, calling the interaction ‘lovely’ and that they were looking forward to the shooting.

Sir it was lovely to meet and interact with you. Very happy that #arunachalpradesh is the location of #bhediya https://t.co/DQkmbgG8pF — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 3, 2021

Thank you for such a warm welcome Sir! Looking forward to our shoot in Arunachal 🙏🏻🙏🏻😊 https://t.co/aGMxNBAsnU — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 3, 2021

READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Has A Hilarious Reaction To Varun Dhawan Turning 'Bhediya'

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sports, AYUSH and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, was delighted with the arrival of Bollywood stars to his state as well. The leader conveyed his gratitude to the team, even adding that he will pray for the movie to become a ‘big hit.’

Varun was overwhelmed with the praise and thanked Riiju, while agreeing that it was indeed ‘beautiful.’

Thank u sir it is indeed very very beautiful 🤩 https://t.co/XWmolamkjE — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 3, 2021

Makers announce Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were announced as the lead of the movie last month. The movie is directed by Stree fame Amar Kaushik, is a part of the horror-comedy universe being led by Dinesh Vijan. The Badlapur star apparently plays a werewolf in the movie.

Another movie part of the universe is Roohi, starring Stree’s Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, which is releasing on March 11.

READ: Varun Dhawan Channels His Inner 'Bhediya' As He Leaves For Arunachal Pradesh For Shooting

READ: Varun Dhawan Posts Pic Of Injury Marks As He Shoots For Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.