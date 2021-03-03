Ayushmann Khurrana Has A Hilarious Reaction To Varun Dhawan Turning 'Bhediya'

Actor Varun Dhawan has started filming for the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhediya. On Wednesday, the actor stepped into his Bhediya character briefly and shared a quirky video in which he is seen getting down from his plane and howling like a wolf. As Varun hinted towards the commencement of shooting for the film, he posted the video on Instagram with the film's title in the caption. Soon after Varun posted the video, actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a hilarious comment on his post. "Bhediya re bhediya re mera dil chura ke layi jaaa" (Oh wolf, you steal my heart away) he commented. Actor Arjun Kapoor too dropped a laughing emoji.

More about Bhediya's release

Bhediya will see Varun Dhawan transform into a werewolf, along with his co-stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. The film will be directed by Amar Kaushik who has previously directed Dinesh Vijan-produced films Stree and Bala. The film will exist in the same canon as Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Roohi where the producer plans to create a horror-comedy universe.

On February 21, addressing the popular horror-comedy film Stree and upcoming film Roohi, Varun and Kriti announced the release date of the film along with the film's teaser. "#STREE aur #ROOHI ko #BHEDIYA ka pranaam. In cinemas on April 14, 2022," the post by Varun Dhawan read. Take a look at the announcement teaser here.

Bhediya's release is scheduled to be on April 14, 2022. Earlier, the cast and crew of Bhediya were spotted in Arunachal Pradesh for filming. Varun's co-star Kriti Sanon posted a team photo from the airport. She wrote, '“#BHEDIYA arrives in Arunachal Pradesh! @varundvn @nowitsabhi #DineshVijan @maddockfilms". Take a look at the post here.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming movies roster

Apart from Bhediya, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The Raj Mehta film will narrate the story of two couples. The actor will reportedly also star in Sajid Nadiadwala's action film Sanki to be directed by Anurag Singh. Varun will also be seen reuniting with his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for Ekkis, based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal.

