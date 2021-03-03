Varun Dhawan Channels His Inner 'Bhediya' As He Leaves For Arunachal Pradesh For Shooting

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram in order to reveal that he has left for the state of Arunachal Pradesh, where the sets for his upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhediya, have been erected. In the video, one can see that Dhawan, who will be seen playing a Werewolf in the film, is about to enter his private jet and leave for the state, but not before howling for the camera, which is a nod to his character in the upcoming movie. During the final few moments in the video, one can hear a couple of people laughing at Dhawan's imitation of a Wolf. The video can be found below.

Varun Dhawan mimicking a wolf before leaving for Arunachal Pradesh

Varun Dhawan's photos that were shared by the actor himself most recently indicate that the actor is in his best shape yet. The pictures below see him posing for the camera as either a kickboxer or a sprinter. One can perhaps say that ever since the actor has returned from his marriage to longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal a little over a month ago, he has been visiting the gym regularly for his upcoming character. Some of Varun Dhawan's photos can be found below.

About Varun Dhawan's Bhediya

The latest addition to the list of Varun Dhawan's movies will see him play the part of a werewolf for the very first time in his career. Bhediya will see Varun transforming into the famous mythical creature during the full moon night. The film will see Varun Dhawan sharing screen space with Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon after six years. The movie also stars Abhishek Banerjee, a noted casting director as well as actor, who rose to fame after his breakout role in Stree and web series Paatal Lok.

Bhediya is going to be bankrolled by Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan, who is attempting to create a horror-comedy universe with films like the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree and Roohi, which also stars Rao but sees Janhvi Kapoor play the film's titular character. Bhediya is going to be directed by Amar Kaushik, who previously helmed Stree and Bala.

