'Bhoot' Box Office Collection: The Haunted Ship Is Almost Sinking; Read Details

The box office collection of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has been disappointing over its span of three weeks. The film has reportedly made Rs 30 crores at the end of the third week. A number of factors like the genre and word of mouth seem to have worked against the collection of the film.

Bhoot Box Office Collection

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror film which released on February 21, 2020. The film had quite some anticipation around it as a good film in the horror genre is always seen as intriguing content by the audience. This film, however, has proven to be a flop at the box office. So far, the film has reportedly made only Rs 30 crores at the box office.

In the first week of its release, it had only made around Rs 28.18 crores. According to a tweet by film analyst Taran Aadarsh, the second-week collection only went up to Rs 25.20 crores until Friday that week. Have a look at the tweets put up by him here.

#Bhoot has low Week 1... Limited growth over weekend, below par trending on weekdays... Weekend 2 is extremely crucial... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.10 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 24.18 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2020

A number of things seem to be responsible for the poor performance of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship at the box office. The first thing being its release alongside the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which has been critically acclaimed.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship received mixed reviews from the audience which clearly affected its performance. The film, belonging to the horror genre, was also one of the reasons for its failure according to most critics. Only a few horror films like Stree have been able to do well at the box office in the past.

About Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, is a horror film that released on February 21, 2020. The film has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has also contributed to the script. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is said to be based on true events around the time when a ghosted ship landed at Juhu in Mumbai. It features actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The film has been produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

