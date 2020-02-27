'Bhoot Part One' Box Office Update, Day 6: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Earns Rs 1.85 Crore

It seems like the Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has failed to weave magic at the box office despite Vicky's performance being appreciated in the film. The horror film released theatrically on February 21. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship amassed Rs 5.10 crore on the first day of its release.

The box office collections of the film saw a slight rise over the weekend as it garnered Rs 5.52 crore and Rs 5.74 crore at the box office respectively. However, the collections saw a dip on Monday as the film earned Rs 2.32 crore. There was no further improvement in the figures on Tuesday as the film went on to rake Rs 2.1 crore at the box office. The film earned Rs 1.85 crore at the box office on Wednesday. This makes the total box office collection of the film on its sixth day to be Rs 22.63 crore.

#Bhoot Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.10 cr, Wed 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 22.63 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2020

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship cast details

Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the movie is jointly bankrolled by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Apoorva Mehta. The movie is based on a real-life incident that took place in Mumbai wherein a haunted ship was stranded on Juhu Beach. Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana who essays the role of Professor Joshi in the film.

The film has also garnered mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. The film revolves around Vicky Kaushal who plays an investigating officer Prithvi who is on a mission to find the exact whereabouts of an abandoned ship, Seabird. Reportedly, the film is lagging behind in terms of the box office collections compared to the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

