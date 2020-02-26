Know What Was Vicky Kaushal's First Reaction When He Read Script Of 'Sanju'

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talked-about actors in Bollywood today. He played his first lead role in Masaan in the year 2015. He later played supporting roles in films like Raazi and Sanju. Both the movies were a big hit at the box-office and earned him several awards. URI: The Surgical Strike was his biggest break. Before URI, Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Sanju was highly appreciated and earned him big respect and fame for his role in the movie. Sanju movie is a real story, based on Sanjay Dutt's life. Vicky Kaushal played Kamli, who was Sanjay Dutt’s best friend.

Vicky Kaushal's first reaction when he read 'Sanju' script

Vicky had revealed that before the URI movie, he had faced many ups and downs but fans hailed him due to his performance in Sanju. He believes this movie was a turning point in his career. He recently answered his fans about his first reaction to Sanju’s script.

He said he would never forget the day he had got narration from Rajkumar Hirani. He did not know that it was a narration meeting. When Vicky Kaushal had gone to meet him, all Rajkumar did was removed his specs and just started narrating the story. He did not use his laptop or use a script, Vicky said. He just knew the film and acted the entire film in front of Vicky Kaushal during the course of the narration.

He also revealed that when Rajkumar Hirani was narrating the story he started crying. He revealed that even Rajkumar Hirani started crying and got emotional during the narration. Apparently, Hirani's narration was so superb that Vicky felt like he knew the entire film already, before its shooting.

The best part was the fact that Vicky Kaushal did not know if he was still doing the film or not but in the end Hirani said that Vicky would be playing the role of Kamli in Sanju movie. This was one of the best moments of Vicky Kaushal's life. Vicky revealed in the interview that he would never forget those words and moments in his life.

