TamilRockers Leaks 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Full Movie Online For Download

Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited horror movie, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship released at the Box Office on February 21, 2020. However, what might come across as a shock that the highly anticipated horror film of Dharma Productions has already been leaked online by Tamilrockers.

Tamilrockers is often deemed as one of the notorious websites which is well known for distributing copyrighted material. The website also allows its users to download a plethora of HD and dubbed movies online for free. Not just that, it also allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship leaked online by Tamilrockers

The Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar starrer, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, released alongside the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and has been leaked online for free by websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz. The film was already expecting tough competition from Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and its leak might further affect the Box Office collection of the movie.

DCMA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying hard by putting in constant efforts to curb this trend of piracy which has become extremely popular among the masses. However, it seems that there is no end to the piracy wave in the near future with websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz getting a higher level of traffic online.

Check out the trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship here:

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

