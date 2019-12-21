Tamilrockers Leaks Dabangg 3 Online, Box Office Collection To Take A Hit?

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg is one of the most popular franchises in Bollywood. After the success of Dabangg 2, the actor is gearing up for the release of its third instalment, Dabangg 3. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The film has been in the news since its inception and fans cannot wait for the release of the film. But, as per reports, the film is leaked online by Tamilrockers.

Will piracy is going to affect the movie collection?

Dabangg 3 became prey for the notorious piracy site Tamilrockers, Torrent download, which will be shocking and hard news for the movie producers and crew members. The movie stars Salman Khan as Robinhood cop, Chulbul Pandey. The other star cast of the film includes Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role of Rajjo and also features -debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep in the negative role.

Tamilrockers, a film piracy website leaked the entire movie online before its release. The makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great damage because of it. Tamilrockers have also previously leaked many Bollywood and Hollywood movies online. Some of the films that have become victims of piracy by them include Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Pagalpanti and many more. However, it is also been assumed that as the movie is leaked online, box office collection of the movie might take a hit after its release.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. The posters and trailer were also released in all four languages by Salman Khan and the makers of the movie. As per the source, the movie will explore the earlier life of Chulbul Pandey, along with his present and is said to show a connection between the two.

Disclaimer: Republic does not aim to promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or participate in or encourage piracy in any form.

