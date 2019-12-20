Tamilrockers Leaks 'Hero' Online Prior To Its Official Onscreen Release; See Details

The Hero is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller helmed by P.S. Mithran and bankrolled by Kotapadi J. Rajesh under the banner of KJR Studios. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Arjun Sarja, Abhay Deol and Kalyani Priyadarshan in pivotal roles. The film will theatrically release on December 20, this year but reportedly it has been leaked one day prior to its release by Tamilrockers. Read on to know more.

Tamilrockers, a film piracy website leaked the entire movie online before its release. The makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great damage because of it. Tamilrockers have also previously leaked many Bollywood and Hollywood movies online. Some of the films that have become victims of piracy by them include Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Pagalpanti and many more. However, it is also been assumed that as the movie is leaked online, box office collection of the movie might take a hit after its release.

Sivakarthikeyan turns Superhero in Hero Teaser

The 90-second long teaser has increased the expectations of the movie. The teaser suggests that the movie follows the story of Sivakarthikeyan's superhero, who battles against educational malpractice. The teaser highlights the fight between the protagonist and the system. Apart from this, the actor appears at the end of the teaser and seen hidden behind a mysterious face mask.

About the film Hero

Abhay Deol, who is making his Tamil debut through the film, plays a corporate kingpin corrupting the education system. On the other hand, Arjun who played the antagonist in director PS Mithran's Irumbuthirai features as Sivakarthikeyan's mentor, who devises plans for his alter ego. Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is also making her Tamil debut, is seen playing the role of a teacher. The promotional posters confirmed that the project will be a superhero film.

