'Bhoot' Inspired By True Events Confirms Vicky Kaushal, Narrates Spine-chilling Account

All set to make his entry in the horror genre is Vicky Kaushal with his film, Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship. Shot in Juhu, Mumbai, the film narrates the story of a surveying officer of an unmanned ship, who tries to investigate the events that took place in the ship. However, all turns to dust when an evil spirit wreaks havoc on him.

READ: Vicky Kaushal Receives A Surprise That Takes Him Down Memory Lane, See Pic

Bhoot: Part One inspired by a true event

The film reportedly is said to be inspired by MV Wisdom, a cargo ship that was found stranded on Juhu Beach in 2011. Stating that the event is the 'germ' of the film, the actor informed that when MV Wisdom sailed into the beach, Bhanu (the role he is portraying in the film) was the man who was standing in a rickshaw quite intrigued and then decided to go on to the beach and click pictures of the abandoned ship.

For some background, MV Wisdom surfaced on the Juhu Beach in 2011. It was under tow from Colombo to Gujarat when the Towline broke and it was stranded on the beach. Reportedly, it remained there for three weeks until it was towed away after a few days.

READ: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Gets A New Promo Clip | WATCH

About the film

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will star Vicky Kaushal alongside Siddhanth Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana. One of the most-anticipated films of 2020, the horror thriller is helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has also written of the film. This horror flick is said to be based on true events. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship will release on February 21, 2020.

READ: Vicky Kaushal Shares Spooky Ingenious Tactic To Promote 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

READ: Vicky Kaushal Is 'shivering', And It Is Not Because Of Bhoot's Haunted Ship

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.