Vicky Kaushal Shares Spooky Ingenious Tactic To Promote 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his much-awaited Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film is expected to be a thriller. The trailer of the film managed to scare off audiences and even got massive appreciation in the comments section. The cast of the film is gearing up for the promotions of the film as it is nearing its release date.

Vicky Kaushal shares a spooky ingenious tactic

Horror flicks in Bollywood are known for their creative promotional techniques and Vicky is not far behind. The actor took to Instagram to post a video which seems pretty normal at first. As the video progresses, Vicky is seen having a sound nap when he is disturbed by a female voice asking him to get ready for promotions. Vicky, still in a daze, wakes up and asks her about the number of interviews which are still pending.

The woman gives him a number and Vicky is startled and asks if he can just nap and not do the interviews. The woman then pours him a cup of hot coffee and tells him to get ready. Vicky then proposes an idea wherein a star wouldn’t need to go for promotions, rather just sit at home and let the promotion happen for itself. As Vicky speaks, one can notice that cup changes into something else. After a while when Vicky finally takes a sip from the mug, the design reveals a few pairs of scary hands. This image is the same as the poster of the film.

This unique concept for promotions was applauded by his fans in the comments section as they found it both spooky and magical. Renowned celebrities too made their comment appreciating Vicky for this ingenious trick to promote his film. The film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and stars Bhumi Pednekar as Vicky’s wife in the film. Apart from them, Ashutosh Rana and Siddhanth Kapoor too will be seen in the film. The movie is expected to go on floors on February 21.

