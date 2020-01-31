'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' To 'Ghajini': B'wood Posters That Were Allegedly Copied

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's posters were released online recently. Netizens claimed that the poster looks similar to the poster of the Malayalam film Jallikattu which hit the theatres last year. Netizens took to social media to share the resemblance between the posters of the movies. Check out the poster of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Jallikattu.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Teaser Out, Fans Find It 'spooky'

This is not the first time when a Bollywood movie poster has been inspired and even allegedly copied from another movie poster. Bollywood movie posters have taken inspiration from the posters of video games as well. The most well-known one being the poster of the video game Homefront and the poster of the movie Phantom — both allegedly had a striking resemblance. Check out some of the movie posters that were copied.

Kites (2010) and The Notebook (2004)

Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori starrer Kites was released in 2010. Netizens claimed that the poster of the movie is quite similar to that of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams starrer The Notebook. the striking resemblance between the two posters ensured that Kites was gripped with controversies.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Slammed By Twitterati For THIS Reason

Anjaana Anjaani (2010) and An Education (2009)

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer Anjaana Anjaani movie’s poster stirred a controversy. Netizens claimed that the poster of the movie is very similar to the Hollywood film An Education. An Education was released only a year prior to Anjaana Anjaani and it starred Carey Mulligan and Peter Sarsgaard in lead roles.

Hulchul (2004) and My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshaye Khanna starrer Hulchul's poster was strikingly similar to a Hollywood movie. Netizens were surprised to see that Hulchul’s poster was similar to the poster of Nia Vardalos and John Corbett’s movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Although the movie, Hulchul did not do to good at the box office, fans were not pleased with the poster of the film.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal Looks Terrified In Latest Posters Of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Ghajini (December 2008) and Hulk (July 2008)

Aamir Khan and Asin’s blockbuster film Ghajini movie’s poster was gripped with controversies for its poster. Many claimed that the poster of the movie was similar to that of the film Hulk. To add to the controversy, both the movies were released the same year with a gap of few months.

Creature 3D (2014) and Jeepers Creepers (2001)

The release of Bipasha Basu starrer Creature 3D was postponed quite a few times, but when the poster of the movie released, netizens had a mixed reaction to it. Netizens claimed that the poster of the movie was strikingly similar to the 2001 film Jeepers Creepers. Jeepers Creeper starred Gina Philips and Justin Long in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' And Other Highly Anticipated Horror Films Of 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.