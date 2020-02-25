Vicky Kaushal Has Had A Great Career So Far, Take A Look At The Actor's Career Graph

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience. But, what fans are unaware of is how hard the actor has worked to reach where he is today. Vicky Kaushal worked his way through the Bollywood industry, with full dedication. Here is the career graph of Vicky Kaushal.

The career graph of Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was born in a chawl in suburban Mumbai to Sham Kaushal, who is a stuntman and a subsequent action director in the Hindi film industry. At a very young age, Vicky Kaushal aspired to become an actor. He briefly took on an engineering job and began accompanying his father on film sets.

He worked as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap in the two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). He also simultaneously began working on stage with his first acting job in Manav Kaul's production of Laal Pencil. In films, Kaushal played minor roles in Kashyap's productions Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012) and Bombay Velvet (2015), and the experimental short film Geek Out (2013).

Vicky Kaushal played his first leading role in the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial drama Masaan (2015). His performance won him the IIFA Award and Screen Awards under the category of the Best Male Debut, and a nomination for the Asian Film Award for Best Newcomer, among other accolades.

Vicky got his first big break in 2018. He was first seen as the male lead of a romantic-comedy movie, Love per Square Foot. It was India's first Netflix original film. Later in the year, he featured in Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi (2018), based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. His second Netflix production of the year was the anthology film, Lust Stories.

Vicky Kaushal's biggest commercial success came with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic of the troubled actor Sanjay Dutt, who was portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Vicky Kaushal played the character of his best friend, Kamli, a fictionalised mixture of Sanjay Dutt’s various real-life friends.

In 2019, Kaushal starred as a military officer in the Aditya Dhar directorial, Uri: The Surgical Strike, an action film based on the 2016 Uri attack. Uri: The Surgical Strike earned ₹2.4 billion in India and over ₹3.5 billion worldwide, making it the tenth highest-grossing Indian film domestically. Vicky Kaushal was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor for the movie.

