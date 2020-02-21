The Debate
'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Review: Fans Call Vicky Kaushal Starrer Spine Chilling!

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal's horror film Vicky 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' hit the screens today and has always started receiving a trail of praises from fans. Read

bhoot part one: the haunted ship review

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship hit the screens on Friday, February 21. Vicky's first horror film in the industry made many headlines as fans were intrigued to watch hte star in a new avatar altogether.

Interestingly, two National-award winning actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana's films clashed at the box office today. However, Twitterati has flooded praises about Vicky Kaushal's film. Here's a look at what fans have to say.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship review

Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Gets A New Promo Clip | WATCH

Vicky's 'Bhoot' or Ayushmann's 'Shubh Mangal'; Which movie will you watch this weekend?

About Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Ever since the trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was unveiled, fans have been lauding the realistic approach that the makers have chosen including the location and set. The director of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bhanu Pratap Singh, also revealed in an interview that the film was shot in an actual ship. The movie is said to be based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai and actor Bhumi Pednekar is also be seen playing a pivotal role. 

Vicky Kaushal shares spooky ingenious tactic to promote 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Was Shot At An Actual Ship!

(Image courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
