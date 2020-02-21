'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Review: Fans Call Vicky Kaushal Starrer Spine Chilling!

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship hit the screens on Friday, February 21. Vicky's first horror film in the industry made many headlines as fans were intrigued to watch hte star in a new avatar altogether.

Interestingly, two National-award winning actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana's films clashed at the box office today. However, Twitterati has flooded praises about Vicky Kaushal's film. Here's a look at what fans have to say.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship review

#Bhoot creats an unprecedented ambience for a hindi horror.

Spine chilling affair backed by a strong storyline. Bereft of usual tropes, it redefines the genre.@vickykaushal09 pitches in a hair raising performance. A spookfest best savoured on big screens.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ #BhootReview — BollyFiesta (@BollyFiesta) February 20, 2020

#BhootPremier #BhootReview



Review: it's really scared and awesome film.

Horror films in Bollywood can hardly scare anyone, but this is different.

So if u like horror film, u must watch it.

Go, Book your tickets.#Bhoot rating: 4 star#BhootTheHauntedShip #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/sTskI7lv7S — Shankar Pandit (@shankarpanditdj) February 20, 2020

About Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Ever since the trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was unveiled, fans have been lauding the realistic approach that the makers have chosen including the location and set. The director of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bhanu Pratap Singh, also revealed in an interview that the film was shot in an actual ship. The movie is said to be based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai and actor Bhumi Pednekar is also be seen playing a pivotal role.

