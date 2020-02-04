Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Trailer Launch Was A Star-studded Affair

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's trailer launch was a star studded affair. Eminent names from the industry made an appearance to show their support for Vicky Kaushal. The actor had already impressed everyone in the industry with the poster of the film. He did not fail his fans and supporters at the trailer launch too.

Vicky Kaushal attended the trailer launch of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship looking dapper in an all-black avatar. He sported a black sweatshirt with black jogger pants. He paired his outfits with matching black sneakers. He also carried a black jacket to complete his look.

Karan Johar also graced the occasion of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's trailer launch. He sported an olive green jacket with a black t-shirt underneath. He paired these with khaki coloured joggers and sneakers. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions bankrolled Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Dharma Productions is also bankrolling a number of other movies in 2020 like SherShaah, Brahmastra and Takht.

Another eminent face among the crowd was Bhanu Pratap Singh, the director of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He had earlier worked on prominent Bollywood projects like Cocktail, ABCD and Lex Talions. However, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is his maiden project as a director.

Vicky Kaushal's movies

After charming everyone with his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is back with a horror movie. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship releases on February 21, 2020. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and other prominent names beside Vicky Kaushal. It is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Apart from Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal also has Udham Singh, Takht, Manekshaw and The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty.

