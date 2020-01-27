Saif Ali Khan Speaks On Ole Ole Recreation, Says 'it Was Probably Best Left Where It Is'

Saif Ali Khan started 2020 with a bang as his first film of the year proved to be a huge success at the box office. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior crossed ₹200 Crore at the box office. The actor is now all set for the release of his next film Jawaani Jaaneman.

In the film, Saif is playing a man with commitment issues and gets a huge shock of his life after meeting his young pregnant daughter. The makers recently released a recreated version of Saif’s old song Ole Ole from Yeh Dillagi that released in 1994. The audience is loving this new quirky take on iconic Ole Ole.

Saif was recently asked if he likes the new reprised version of the song. Saif in his reply said that "Sometimes you have to do what the production team thinks will sell and what the trend is for the good of the film." He feels that it is remarkable that he has been working for so long that he is starring in the remix of his own song.

He said that it was interesting in a way but he felt that original Ole Ole is 'probably best where it is'. He further went on to say that original track is a great song for a long time that has gone now and to reinvent it is something he wouldn’t have liked to do. He concluded it by saying that still, you have to listen to the marketing bosses.

Saif Ali Khan began his career in the early 1990s. He experimented with various roles in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara, his web series, Sacred Games and recent outing, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Jawaani Jaaneman releases on February 31, 2020.

