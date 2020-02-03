Bhoot: The Haunted Ship's Trailer Brings Vicky Kaushal's Spooky-scaries To Juhu Beach

After much anticipation, the trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's Bhoot: The Haunted Ship has been unveiled. It opens with Kaushal being informed that a dead ship has anchored at Mumbai's Juhu beach. The surveying officer played by Kaushal, can be seen investigating the matter at hand, with a series of eerie scenes following.

It includes a young girl walking on all fours all over. Within minutes, Kaushal can be seen in a hospital bed, wherein he tells the officials that apart from the worker, there was a girl too. He then soon starts hallucinating in his flat but then is later informed that what he is seeing is unnatural.

Watch the trailer below:

Just two days back, the teaser of the same released. Directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh, the one-minute, thirty video shows Vicky Kaushal entering an abandoned ship, following the trail of blood-soaked handprints. Filled with a dark undertone, the handprints soon lead him to a wall which shows him his own face, plastered with blood-stained hands. Giving goosebumps to the viewers, Vicky Kaushal's film promises to be a spookfest.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The film has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who is also the writer of the movie. It is a horror film that is said to be based on true events. It features actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

