Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Was Shot At An Actual Ship!

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming horror flick, Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, has managed to grab all the headlines. The film has been one of the most anticipated films of 2020 all thanks to its unique promotional strategies and spooky teasers. Fans are also excited since this will be the first time that Vicky Kaushal will be attempting his hand at horror.

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship was shot in an actual wrecked ship

Ever since the trailer of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship was released on the internet, fans have been lauding the realistic approach that the makers have chosen including the location and set. It was recently revealed that a major chunk of the film was indeed shot on an actual wrecked ship that the makers stumbled upon. The director of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, Bhanu Pratap Singh, revealed in a recent interview that the film was shot in an actual ship.

He added that he wanted to shoot the film in the Alang ship-breaking yard in Gujarat. According to him, the yard was the perfect setting to the premise of the film. However, Singh also said that it was not easy to acquire permissions for the same.

Bhanu Pratap Singh added that no one film had ever been shot at the place, which is also Asia’s biggest ship breaking yard. He said that the executive producer of the film, Parth Dholakia, and several others had to stay in Bhavnagar for almost a month to convince the authorities to give permission. He also said that the authorities asked the makers to not use any flammable materials due to the risk of fire.

From the looks of the trailer of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, the hard work of the makers have finally paid off since it has already received a big, fat thumbs up from fans. Reportedly, the film is based on true events. Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship is all set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

