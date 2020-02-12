Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Channa Ve' Is "perfect Valentine's Day Delight" Say Fans

The Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is just one week away from its release. The film had a lot of buzz surrounding it ever since the announcement of the project was made. The trailer of the movie took the internet by storm and fans could not keep calm. Recently, the makers of the film dropped the first music video of one of the tracks from the film called Channa Ve on YouTube, and yet again fans are obsessing over the song and several fans also took to social media share their thoughts.

The song Channa Ve is sung by Akhil Sachdeva and Mansheel Gujral. The song is composed by Akhil Sachdeva too while the lyrics of the song are written by Sachdeva too. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020.

Check out some fan reactions on Channa Ve from Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Channa Ve song from Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship is a Valentines` delight! https://t.co/oVa0O70K3R pic.twitter.com/gmPQnrWEtp — FansnStars↩ (@FansnStars) February 12, 2020

Check out the trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship below:

