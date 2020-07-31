'Bhoot Unkle' Cast: Jackie Shroff & Other Actors Who Play Pivotal Role In Horror Comedy

Bhoot Unkle, starring Jackie Shroff, Sheena Bajaj, and Dev Kantawala in the lead, narrates the tale of an orphan boy, who is befriended by a spirit. The movie directed by Mukesh Saigal released to mixed responses from the audience and the critics. Here is a look into the Bhoot Unkle's cast and the role they played.

Bhoot Unkle's cast and their role

Jackie Shroff as Bhoot Unkle

Jackie Shroff essayed the role of a spirit in the horror-comedy. Jackie Shroff played the role of a free-spirited and fun ghost who changes the life of a teenager with his magical powers. Jackie Shroff's costume in Bhoot Unkle has similarities to that of Johnny Depp's from The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Jackie Shroff, who was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Jackie Shroff will be next seen in Tamil film Soorarai Pottru with Suriya and Aparna Balamurali. Thereafter, Jackie Shroff has Prabhu Deva's Radhe with Salman Khan and Disha Patani, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, among others in the pipeline.

Dev Kantawala as Shyam

Dev Kantawala essayed the titular role in the Mukesh Saigal-directorial. He played the role of Shyam, an orphan, who resides in a small hamlet with his uncle and aunty. Shyam, who is a timid boy, is bullied by local MLA's son and others in the school for various reasons. However, with Bhoot Unkle's arrival, Shyam gains confidence and raises his voice against the bullies.

Bhoot Unkle was Dev Kantawala's second Bollywood movie. Before the Jackie Shroff starrer, Dev essayed a small part in Yash Chopra's love saga- Veer Zaara (2004). Dev Kantawala was last seen in Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3 (2018).

Sheena Bajaj as Geeta

Sheena Bajaj portrayed the role of Geeta in the Jackie Shroff starrer. Geeta shared a bittersweet relationship with Shyam. Interestingly, she was the first one to accuse Shyam of stealing her video game, which made him a usual suspect of the whole school for theft. Geeta, who shifts to Har Nagar, is loved and pampered by her parents, especially her father, who is also the principal of her school.

Sheena Bajaj, who made her acting debut with Bhoot Unkle started acting in television serials. She has worked in TV serials like Thapki Pyar Ki, CID, Best of Luck Nikki, among others. Presently, Sheena Bajaj is on a break from the small screen.

Akhilendra Mishra as MLA

Akhilendra Mishra played the role of an MLA, who is the lead antagonist of the film. He is ruthless and behind Shyam and his friends, which also includes Geeta. Akhilendra Mishra's character was one of the most memorable characters of the upcomer.

Other cast members of Bhoot Unkle:

Rashika Joshi as Shyam's Aunty

Anurag Prapanna as Shyam's Uncle

Dinesh Kaushik as Principal

Shallu Singh as Principal's wife

