'Lootcase Cast's Net Worth Is Way More Than The Red Suitcase They're Vying For In The Film

Lootcase is all set to release on OTT platform on July 31, 2020. The Kunal Kemmu starrer is a comedy-drama film that revolves around Kemmu's character who finds a bag loaded with cash. He has no knowledge about where the bag came from and who it belongs to. The film will show what he decided to do with the bag, and will the owner of the bag come for him? Read on to know the net worth of the cast.

Lootcase cast net worth

Kunal Kemmu’s Net Worth

Kunal Kemmu has portrayed the lead role in the film Lootcase, in which his character finds a bag full of cash in it. The actor has done over 30 films in his career. The actor popular for films like Kalyug, Golmaal 3, Go Goa Gone, and Malang. Kunal Kemmu's net worth is under observation as the actor keeps his personal life private. However various media portals have estimated Kunal Kemmu’s net worth to be between Rs 21 crores and Rs 52 crores.

Rasika Dugal’s net worth

Rasika Dugal has portrayed the character of Lata in the film, who is the wife of Nandan (Kunal Kemmu). According to trencelebsnow.com, Rasika Dugal’s net worth is between Rs 7 crores to Rs 35 crores. The actor has appeared in several films, series and ad commercials throughout her career.

Vijay Raaz's net worth

Vijay Raaz's career in the film industry spans over three decades. He made his debut in 1989. He is popularly remembered for his roles in Monsoon Wedding, Company, Gully Boy, etc. In Lootcase he portrays the role of Bala Rathore. According to Celebritynetworth.com, Vijay Raaz’s net worth is around Rs 299 crores.

Ranvir Shorey’s net worth

Ranvir Shorey has portrayed the character inspector Kolte in Lootcase. Ranvir Shorey's net worth as of 2020 is $5 Million. Converted in rupees, this number comes up to ₹ 37.75 crores approximately.

Gajraj Rao’s net worth

Gajraj Rao has portrayed the character of Minister Patil in the film. He is shown as a greedy politician who wants the money suitcase at any cost. According to a leading media portal, Gajraj Rao’s net worth is under observation as the actor likes to keep his personal life private.

About Lootcase

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase is an upcoming comedy movie featuring Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a middle-class man who discovers a red suitcase filled with cash. Lootcase showcases how he is tracked down by a notorious gangster, an honest police officer, and a minister. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lootcase will have on OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar this July 31.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Gajendra Rao Instagram accounts.

