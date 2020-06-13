Bhumi-Ayushmann Or Anushka-Ranveer: Which Popular YRF Pair Do You Like More?

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and Anushka Sharma have shared the screen space with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh respectively under YRF banner. Both the jodis worked like magic at the BO. But which of the two pair audience liked more? Check out below-

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were seen on-screen for the first time in the 2015's flilm Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s on-screen performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha under the YRF productions left a lasting impression on the audience and the critics. Dum Laga Ke Haisha was a romantic-comedy movie helmed by director Sharat Katariya. The film unveils the story of the on-screen couple and how a regular arranged marriage between Prem and his oversized wife Sandhya turns out to be perfect in the end. After this YRF production release, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana garnered amazing critical reviews from fans and critics both. The film also achieved great success and work well at the box office. The budget of the film was Rs 14 crores and it went on to collect around Rs 39,91,00,000 at BO.

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-

Ranveer Singh has appeared in several movies with the popular actor, Anushka Sharma. Fans love the on-screen chemistry of the pair. They first appeared together in Band Baaja Baarat which also marks Ranveer Singh’s debut in the Bollywood industry. Anushka and Ranveer have worked together in two movies under YRF films production, that is Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Band Baaja Baarat. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was a Maneesh Sharma’s directorial produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner name Yash Raj Films. Ranveer Singh received praise for his performance in the movie and the movie also managed to score 67% on Tomatometer of Rotten Tomatoes. The film earned Rs 840 million at the box office, which was a decent business.

Band Baaja Baarat was also super-entertaining and a romantic movie starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh in the leads. This romantic comedy-drama will surely remind you of traditional Hindi-movies with a bunch of great songs, dance, and of course romance. The film Band Baaja Baaraat majorly focused on creating a relatable story, crafting genuinely hilarious sequences, and developing an original soundtrack. The film was declared as an "All-Time Blockbuster" by Box Office India and went on to earn approx. Rs 965.1 million. So, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s sizzling on-screen chemistry in YRF films was visible to the audience.

