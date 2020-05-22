Ranveer Singh's 'Band Baaja Baarat' Had Some Really Quirky Dialogues That Can Cheer You Up

Ranveer Singh has been in the Hindi film industry for almost a decade now. After his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), the actor has established himself as a powerhouse of talent and has won the hearts of many. His debut film is soon going to complete 10 years of its release in December 2020. Take a look at some of the best dialogues of Ranveer Singh starrer Band Baaja Baarat, which was also the directorial debut of Maneesh Sharma.

Famous dialogues from Band Baaja Baarat that can cheer you up

Main tujhe bahut bahut bahut love karoonga aur tujhse dher sara love loonga ... bol degi love? - Bittoo to Shruti when he finally realises he loves her

Business ka first rule ... jiske saath vyapaar karo, usse kabhi na pyar karo... - Shruti to Bittoo when she explains her business idea to him

Aaj friend bol raha hai ... kal I love you bol dega... - Shruti retorts with this when Bittoo wants to be her business partner Why starve? Have biscoot. Okay, thanks for the "biscoot" - Bittoo to Chanda, a wedding planner, while working for an event

One hundred percent total dedication to one client ... start to finish no compromise ... mother promise... - When Bittoo and Shruti try to secure clients for their business

Tere bina kisi cheez mein mauj nahi ... na ladkiyan taadne mein, na chai mein, na chowmein mein... - When Bittoo finally confesses his love

Partner bana le please ... achcha partner nahi to secretary, assistant ... arre peon hi bana le... - Bittoo trying to convince Shruti to make him a part of her business idea

Ye, ladki? ... upar upar se, iski packeting phad ke dekho na ... das tagde bande niklenge ander se... - When Bittoo praises Shruti

S**t bhi bolti hai toh lagta hai FM baj gaya... - When Bittoo expresses admiration for Chanda Rasta bhar photo khichte aa rahen hain ... camel photo cow photo ... gadha ullu kauva kabotar ... photo photo photo... - An annoyed Bittoo after he gets the guests to the venue

Kaunsa package lenge ji aap, platinum, gold ya silver? Bronze bhi hain, usme hum kriya karam karate hain. Karani hain aapko? - When a potential client tries to haggle with Bittoo

Upcoming projects of Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Sooryavanshi. Although the film is an Akshay Kumar movie, Ranveer Singh will be also seen having a guest appearance in the Rohit Shetty's action-drama.

Next, Ranveer Singh will be also seen in '83, which is a biopic movie drama based on cricket king, Kapil Dev's life. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Deepika Padukone in a prominent role. Apart from this, Ranveer Singh has also signed Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is a comedy-drama starring Shalini Pandey, the Arjun Reddy star.

