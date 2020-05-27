Bhumi-Ayushmann, Deepika-Ranveer: Jodis Who Share Dynamic Chemistry On-screen

Romance is undoubtedly one of the popular genres in Bollywood which flocks millions of moviegoers to the theatres. Filmmakers and actors try to bring out their best when it comes to romance. Over the decade, some onscreen pairs like Bhumi Pednekar – Ayushmann Khurrana and Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh have been lauded across the country for their sizzling chemistry. Such is their magic on the audiences that it compels the filmmakers to have them featured in multiple movies. Read on to know how their electrifying chemistry was much loved by the audiences.

Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is a 2015 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Sharat Katariya. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, the plot of the movie unveil how a regular arranged marriage between Prem and his oversized wife Sandhya turns out to be perfect. After the release of the movie, it garnered good critical reception from fans and critics alike. The film also performed well at the box office as it was made on a budget of Rs. 14 crores and collected around Rs. 39,91,00,000.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a romantic-comedy movie helmed by R. S Prasanna and bankrolled by Aanand L.Rai. Featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, the plot of the movie unveils how a groom discovers that he is suffering from erectile dysfunction. The onscreen chemistry of Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana was praised by both fans and critics alike as it did not only touch upon a sensitive issue but also took the audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter. According to Box office India, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 25 crores and recorded a collection of more than Rs. 54 crores.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a 2013 tragic-romantic film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film portrays a story of the rivalry between two Gujrati clans Rajadi and Sanera. It depicts how successors of both the clans fall in love but their story comes to a tragic end.

The electrifying chemistry of both the actors garners positive reviews by fans and critics alike. Along with positive reviews, the movie also was a massive success at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs. 88 crores, the movie collected Rs. 1,52,29,30,000 at the box office.

Bajrao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is a 2015 epic historical romance movie helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the movie narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani. Though the movie received backlash from the Maratha community, it was yet termed as a masterpiece by critics. The love story was much-loved by both fans and critics. Bajirao Mastani was a major commercial success, grossing over ₹2.55 billion in India.

