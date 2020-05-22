Bhumi Pednekar Or Yami Gautam; Whose Debut With Ayushmann Khurrana Was Remarkable?

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam have shared the screen space in Amar Kaushik's hit comedy-drama Bala, which released on November 7, 2019. But do you know that the duo started their career with Ayushmann Khurrana?

Yami and Bhumi dipped their toes in Bollywood with Ayushmann Khurrana in 2012's Vicky Donor and 2015's Dum Laga Ke Haisha, respectively. Read on to know whose debut with Ayushmann Khurrana left a lasting impression on the audience and the critics.

READ | 'Ponmagal Vandhal' Trailer Out; Makers Promise To Deliver Engrossing Story

Bhumi Pednekar or Yami Gautam

Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana

Dum Laga Ke Haisha was directed by Sharat Katariya under the production banner of YRF and released in 2015. The rom-com followed the story of Prem, a school dropout, who unwillingly marries an educated overweight girl, Sandhya. The couple eventually accepts their flaws and starts falling in love with each other. Bhumi Pednekar won numerous awards for in the Best Debut category.

Talking about the BO collection of the film, it is reported that the film took an opening of ₹1.12 crores on its day of release. The Box Office India has stated that the opening weekend collection of the film was around ₹6.12 crores. Reportedly, the film bagged an estimated total of ₹30.26 crores at the box-office.

The Box Office India stated that Dum Laga Ke Haisha was a semi-hit. The film not only won the hearts of the audience but also, received appreciation from actors like Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, and Sushant Singh Rajput among many others. Trade analysts and movie critics also praised the performance of the film at cash registers.

READ | Ranvir Shorey & Omi Vaidya Starrer Metro Park's 'quarantine Edition' Trailer Out; Watch

Yami Gautam & Ayushmann Khurrana

Interestingly, not only Yami Gautam but Ayushmann Khurrana also marked his debut in the film Vicky Donor. The film released in 2012, narrated a story of a young Punjabi boy, who starts donating his sperm. His world turns upside down when his wife and family learn the truth. The comedy-drama was directed by Soojit Sircar under the production banners of Eros International, JA Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Rampage Motion Pictures Ltd and Rising Suns Films Pvt Ltd.

READ | 'Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn' Starring 'VTV' Actors Simbu And Trisha Krishnan Hits Internet

Talking about the BO collection of the Soojit Sircar directorial, according to reports, managed to bag ₹1.97 crores on its first day. According to the reports, the opening weekend collection of the film was ₹8.23 crores. Reportedly, the film bagged an estimated total of ₹41 crores. The BO collection report declared it a hit film. In a detailed review, critics called Vicky Donor humorous and entertaining.

READ | Harsh Beniwal Shares Video On 'cringe TikToker'; Says 'Firm Believer Of Good Content'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.