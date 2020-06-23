Times Bhumi Pednekar Walked The Ramp For Designers; See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar, apart from her work in movies, is also known as a fashionista. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has an innate fashion sense. From slaying casual tees to glamorous maxi dresses, Bhumi always keeps her fashion game strong. So, we have listed some of the times when she has walked the ramp for ace designers. Read on:

Shlehaa Khan

Bhumi Pednekar walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week for designer Shleha Khan. She stole the show with a gorgeous black lehenga. The actor looked royalty in a pink sequinned choli paired with the frilled cape. Pednekar completed the took by styling her middle-parted hair and wore a bright red lip shade with the dress.

Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla

Bhumi Pednekar walked the ramp for designer duo Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla with her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The trio turned showstoppers while rocking wedding attires. They reflected their characters in the movie. While Kartik Aaryan wore Churidaar with Sherwani, Bhumi Pednekar took to the ramp for two times.

The first time she donned a traditional purple and pink lehenga ensemble and again in a peach shaded traditional Lehenga paired it with a dupatta. Bhumi Pednekar completed her look with statement earrings matching with a neckpiece and Mattha Tikka in both the looks. Check out her snaps.

Ruceru

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has walked the ramp for various celebrity designers. Three years ago, she grabbed massive attention with her appearance in a red traditional ensemble. The actor walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week for Ruceru. For a rounded off look, she partly tied her straightened hair and opted for nude lip shade. Pednekar also sported statement dangles to match with the golden embroidery over her red attire.

A sight to behold! 😍😍

Princess Bhumi Pednekar @psbhumi walks the ramp for #Ruceru at the #LakmeFashionWeek @LakmeFashionWk pic.twitter.com/UmUGvDMT28 — Bhumi Pednekar FC (@TeamBhumiP) August 20, 2017

Reynu Taandon

Bhumi Pednekar also made heads turn at Indian Couture Week 2017 with Reynu Taandon’s collection. The actor wore a royal blue traditional attire for the ramp. Her outfit showcases bold undertones of the Indian monsoon, detailing, and splendid thread work weaving the mysticism of peacock blue hues.

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming projects

Bhumi Pednekar has appeared in critically acclaimed movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan in 2019. The actor received high praise for her performance in many of these movies. Now, she has Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati in her kitty.

