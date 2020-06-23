Bhumi Pednekar Vs Dia Mirza: Who Wore The Layered Outfit Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza are two very popular names in Bollywood. The two are not only known for their acting skills but are also praised for being the fashion icons that they are. Here is how both of them styled a similar looking outfit. Take a look and decide who wore the layered outfit better. Read ahead-

Bhumi Pednekar vs Dia Mirza: Who wore layered outfit better?

Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing in a powder green metallic colour lehenga. She has worn a netted blouse, with shimmery embroidery done all over it. Bhumi Pednekar has worn a high-waist layered lehenga skirt and has let her dupatta flow naturally. She has worn long and hanging silver and white earrings. She has left her wavy hair open, giving it a centre partition and set it perfectly well. Bhumi Pednekar has applied nude shade makeup.

In comparison to Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza is seen posing in a grey metallic colour one-sided off-shoulder gown. Her gown is body-fitting till the york and then has a frill and layered design. She has worn diamond earrings and left her wavy hair open, giving it a side partition. Dia Mirza has applied nude makeup.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen on the big-screen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020), alongside Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi Pednekar will next be again seen working with Akshay Kumar for G. Ashok's horror thriller movie, Durgavati. The actor is also part of Karan Johar's periodic drama Takht. Takht boasts of an ensemble star cast including some big names from the industry like Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. She will also be sharing screen space with Konkana Sen Sharma in the movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Dia Mirza was last seen on the big-screen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial Thappad (2020), alongside Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The movie’s intriguing storyline created quite a buzz and many took to social media to praise the movie. Only recently, Dia shared a slew of throwback pictures from the sets of Thappad and expressed how Shivani Fonseca will always be a cherished experience.

