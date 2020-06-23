Bhumi Pednekar's Songs Composed By Tanishk Bagchi That Crossed 5 Million Views On YouTube

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Hindi movie industry with Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and hasn’t looked back since. Having been a part of some critically acclaimed movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sandh Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, and more, Bhumi has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry. Along with having impressive movie roles, Bhumi Pednekar has also featured in some superhit songs. Here are Bhumi Pednekar’s songs that are composed by Tanishk Bagchi, a renowned music composer, that have crossed 5 million views on YouTube. Read ahead to know more-

Bhumi Pednekar songs composed by Tanishk Bagchi crossing 5 million views

Rocket Saiyyan

Rocket Saiyyan is a song from the movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). The song is sung by Ritu Pathak, Brijesh Shandilya, and Tanishk Bagchi. The lyricists and music directors are also Tanishk and Vayu. The song features Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Kanha

Kanha is a song from the movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). The song is sung by Shashaa Tirupati and Ayushmann Khurrana and is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyricists and music directors are also Tanishk and Vayu. The song features Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Dheeme Dheeme

Dheeme Dheeme is from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics of the songs are by Mellow D, Tanishk Bagchi, and Tony Kakkar. The music of the song is directed by Tanishk Bagchi and Tony Kakkar. The song features Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Sunny Singh. The song is a remake of Tony Kakkar’s song of the same name that was originally released through his album first. The song has crossed 5 million views on YouTube.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare

Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare is from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). The song is sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics of the songs are by Shabbir Ahmed. The song features Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Sunny Singh. The song is a remake of an old song of the same name, from the movie Dulhe Raja (1998). The original song featured Govinda and Raveena Tandon. The song has crossed 5 million views on YouTube.

