Sonakshi Sinha Misses Travelling With Her Best Friend Vidhi; See Pic

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently took to Instagram to post a throwback travel picture. In the picture posted, she could be seen posing with her best friend Vidhi while she wrote in the caption for the post how much she misses her. A number of people have commented on the post, expressing their love for travelling.

Sonakshi Sinha misses travelling

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting engaging pictures and videos on her social media. She recently posted a throwback picture from the time when she was at San Francisco. In the picture, Sonakshi Sinha is seen posing with her best friend, Vidhi Lodha Mehra. Sonakshi can be seen dressed in a grey turtleneck sweater with a NY cap. She has also added a black leather sling bag to her the attire, enhancing her look. On the other hand, her best friend has opted for a khaki coat for the winter breeze. The best friends can be seen posing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge of San Francisco. In the caption for the post, Sonakshi Sinha has mentioned that she misses travelling with her best friend. She has also added the hashtag BFF towards the end of the caption. Have a look at the post made by Sonakshi Sinha on her Instagram here.

Sonakshi Sinha had previously added a video of herself while wishing her followers a happy World Oceans Day. In the video posted, she could be seen scuba diving while underwater visuals appeared in between. In the caption for the post, Sonakshi Sinha has written about World Oceans Day and its significance. She has mentioned that oceans play a huge role in our everyday life. They are lungs of the planet and provide us with a huge amount of oxygen on a regular basis. Sonakshi Sinha added that the day is celebrated to bring to notice the beauty, wealth, and promise of the ocean. She has also put the message of the need to save the planet. Have a look at the video posted by Sonakshi Sinha here.

Image Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

