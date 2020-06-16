When Bhumi Pednekar Revealed She Always Wanted To Be A Heroine; See Video Here

Bhumi Pednekar has come a long way since her Bollywood debut. So when she, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday stopped by Kapil Sharma’s show to promote their film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar revealed a major detail about herself. The casting director-turned-actor revealed that she always wanted to be a heroine.

Bhumi reveals her childhood dream

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the rising stars in the industry. Although she started her career in Bollywood as a casting director, Bhumi quickly transitioned herself into an actor. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor marked her debut with YRF’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Since then, Bhumi has been slowly delivering several successful films.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Vs Bipasha Basu: Who Rocked Black Formals Better?

But Bhumi Pednekar’s love for the silver screen is an old affair. Back in December 2019, Bhumi Pednekar made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were also present with Bhumi as the team was promoting their film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

While chatting with the Pati Patni Aur Woh cast, Kapil Sharma as a surprise to Bhumi Pednekar, showed some of her childhood pictures.

As everybody looked at Bhumi’s childhood pictures, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant revealed that she always wanted to be a “heroine”. While talking about her childhood aspiration of becoming an actor, she also called herself a “drama queen”. This nickname revelation left the audience in splits. Watch Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Panday on The Kapil Sharma Show here.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Bhumi Pednekar Says 'Will Spot Him Twinkling Bright Up'

Bhumi Pednekar has always chosen unconventional roles in her career. This has proven to be beneficial for the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor. Bhumi Pednekar continues to choose her future roles with the same conscience. No wonder her upcoming roles are varied and promising. First and foremost, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Dharma Productions’ ensemble cast film Takht. She has paired up once again with Akshay Kumar for Durgavati.

The actor has previously worked with Akshay Kumar in the hit film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. Apart from Takht and Durgavati, Bhumi Pednekar has three other films in her kitty. She will be sharing screen space with Konkana Sen Sharma in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh', & Other 2019 Films Based On Real-life Events

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Follows Priyanka Chopra's Footsteps As She Brushes Up On Piano Skills

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.