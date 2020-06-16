Bhumi Pednekar Vs Bipasha Basu: Who Rocked Black Formals Better?

Bhumi Pednekar, one of the most popular and talented actors of Bollywood is known for her outstanding performances in most of her movies. Along with being an amazing actor, she is also an enthusiastic fashionista. Bhumi Pednekar sets fashion trends and stuns in every outfit she wears. So, here is her best picture in which she flaunted her checkered formal outfit.

In the same way, Bipasha Basu always makes sure to make heads turn with her stunning and stylish appearances. This time Bipasha Basu donned a stunning black dress formal dress similar to Bhumi Pednekar. Both the actors, Bhumi Pednekar and Bipasha Basu were spotted donning stylish pieces of black formal pant-suit set in their own style. Bhumi Pednekar and Bipasha styled these formal looks from their corporate style file collection which is almost a similar design but different pattern. Let’s see which fashionista rocked the outfit in their best stylish ways.

Bhumi Pednekar or Bipasha Basu, who donned black formal outfit better?

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar since the beginning of her career, appears to have influenced by a distinctive sense of fashion that has helped her choose outfits that compliment her body. Bhumi Pednekar nailed it in this formal wear with a black coloured floral designed pant-suit. She was wearing a beautiful pair of black box heels from the designer store, Zara, which added to her whole black look. Her dark make-up and smokey eyes just perfectly matched with her hairstyle and stud earrings. Here is Bhumi Pednekar’s whole black bossy look from her style file for her Sonchiriya promotions.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu opted for a black pant-suit and donned it in her best stylish way. Her whole black formal suit was a two-piece outfit comprising of plunging neckline and ankle-length pants with the blazer. Bipasha Basu paired her outfit with belly heels, diamond necklace, and the pant-suit was from Zara. Bipasha’s hairstyle was a stunning curly one and made her look more elegant. Along with minimal designer jewellery, Bipasha Basu complimented her look with light nude makeup. Have a look here at Bipasha Basu in this black stylish formals which she wore for an event at Bengaluru.

