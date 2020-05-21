Bhumi Pednekar Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore Baggy Shirt With Cross Bag Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Deepika Padukone are considered as leading actors in Bollywood. Bhumi Pednekar made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. She was paired alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, and the film earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Since then, the actor has delivered many comedy-dramas like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, to name a few.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with a Kannada film, Aishwarya, in 2006 and her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om. Since then, the Bajirao Mastani actor has been one of the most influential actors. Deepika also acted in a Hollywood project, XXX: Return Of Xander Cage, in 2017. In one of their photoshoots, Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing an outfit that was similar to that of Bhumi Pednekar. Let us check out who styled the baggy shirt with a cross bag in a better way.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wore an oversized white shirt which she opted to wear for a house-party at Rohini Iyer's place. The actor added glam to her outfit by teaming it up with black leather pants. Bhumi also chose to have a cross bag to accessorise her look. With black heeled boots and wavy beach hairs, the actor rounded off her look stunningly.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made a stunning statement in an oversized white shirt by Jacquemus. Her crisp white shirt was teamed up with a pair of trendy cycling shorts and a pair of black Nike shoes. The Padmaavat actor added shape to her baggy shirt by cinching her waist with a belt bag by Acne Studios. She accessorised the look with gold neckpieces and matching hoops. For makeup, she opted for classic winged eyeliner, flawless base and a neutral-toned lip and styled her hair in waves.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in a comedy movie, Mr Lele, which features Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. Her next upcoming film is Takht, which is expected to release in 2021. The movie is directed by Karan Johar, and the movie has Vicky Kaushal who will play the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh as Dara, Aurangzeb's elder brother. The film will narrate the story about the enmity between the brothers caused by the succession of the throne. The movie also features stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor in supporting roles.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. She will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 opposite Ranveer Singh. Later, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, Deepika reportedly has the remake of Hollywood film, The Intern, in her kitty.

