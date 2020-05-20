Bhumi Pednekar, Rashmika Mandanna Or Esha Gupta, Who Wore Black Formals Better?

Bhumi Pednekar is an amazing actor who is also an enthusiastic fashionista. Bhumi sets fashion trends and stuns in every outfit she wears. Also, Esha Gupta is one of the actors who is known to give major fashion goals in the industry. She is also an avid social media user, who often floods her feed with attractive pictures of herself. South star Rashmika Mandanna is another celeb who never fails to amaze the audience with their sartorial choices. The formal outfits in black that the celebs wearing are absolutely making heads turn with their stunning looks. So, let’s have a look at the scintillating and sizzling pictures of the actors, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, and Rashmika Mandanna in black that set the internet on fire.

Let’s have a look at Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, and Rashmika Mandanna in these black formals-

Bhumi Pednekar in black formal outfit-

Bhumi Pednekar, for one of her events, pulled off a classy, all-black formal three-piece. Bhumi teamed her attire with no accessorise and opted for heavy nude brown shade makeup. Her blazer has some sequin work on the shoulders and it is paired with a black designer spaghetti. Not to miss Bhumi's black stilettoes that emphasized her overall formal look. Bhumi Pednekar complemented her black pant-suit look with her bouncy hair which made her black classy look more perfect.

Esha Gupta in her black stylish pant-suit-

Actor Esha Gupta who has worked in films like Jannat 2 & Rustom is not just known for her acting skills but also her love for fashion. Have a look at this amazing black formal suit donned by Esha Gupta. The actor looks stunning in a black blazer and ankle-length tight fit pants. She paired her blazer with a super black belt and a black spaghetti. Her super classy heels complemented he black formal look with the minimal nude makeup. She ended her look with a loose curly open hairstyle.

Rashmika Mandanna in two-piece formal wear-

Kannada star Rashmika Mandanna is ruling the Telugu cinema with her outrageous success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Rashmika is a true blue fashionista, who keeps on inspiring her fans with her stylish appearances. In this picture, Rashmika Mandanna is donning a black super stylish formal wear. She is pairing her black two-piece pant-suit with sleek stylish hairstyle. Rashmika Mandanna complemented her attire with a huge pair of danglers and opted for dark lipstick and eye makeup. Her full-sleeve deep V-neck blazer is embracing her formal look.

