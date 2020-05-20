An Inside Tour Of Bhumi Pednekar’s Beautiful Home In Mumbai; See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. Having done films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor has successfully made a unique place of her own in Bollywood. The actor entered the Hindi film industry with Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Since the lockdown has started, Bhumi Pednekar, with sister and mother have been staying and spending a lot of time together at their house in Mumbai. Here’s a look inside Bhumi Pednekar’s beautiful house in Mumbai. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | When Bhumi Pednekar And Ayushmann Khurrana Turned Into Love Gurus

Bhumi Pednekar’s house in Mumbai

Living room

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore Black Saree Better?

Balcony

Gym

Also Read | Movies In Which Bhumi Pednekar Played The Role Of A Strong-headed & Small-town Girl

Bhumi Pednekar has been quite active on social media during the quarantine phase. Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram account is not only followed for fashion and styling inspiration but also for workout and fitness motivation. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame has often motivated fans to adopt fitness as a practice by regularly posting various stories of herself working out and setting new targets for herself.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's 'Shubh Mangala Saavdhan' & 'Durgavati' Are Remakes Of These South Films

Bhumi Pednekar is trying to learn something new during the lockdown. Bhumi told the daily that she wanted to learn Kathak for a long time now and her mother is a trained dancer. She then added that every evening she is spending about one hour to learn the disciplines of the dance form. Bhumi Pednekar also added that she is enjoying it and is loving that she is learning the art from her mother.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen on the big screen was when she played a cameo in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020). Before the spread of the pandemic, she was busy shooting her upcoming films that were scheduled to release in 2020. Till now Bhumi has experimented with different film genres, whether be it romance or social issues.

But this year, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen trying a truly distinct genre - comedy. Bhumi has signed the dotted line for the comedy movie Mr Lele. The actor will be seen for the first time opposite Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming movie, Takht is expected to release in 2021.

The movie is helmed by Karan Johar and the movie has Vicky Kaushal who plays the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh as Dara, Aurangzeb's elder brother. It is the story about the enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the Throne. The movie has many other stars like Kareena Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.