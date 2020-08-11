Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates Three Years Of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'; Shares Pic With Akshay

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the three-year anniversary of her much-acclaimed film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The actor has been sharing several posts to mark this day but what got fans attention is her throwback pic with her co-star Akshay Kumar.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bhumi shared a post from her Instagram memories that she posted three years ago. The duo can be seen indulging in some fun conversation as they are all smiles in this candid picture. Bhumi can be seen sporting a white t-shirt and blue denim. She completed the look with a middle parting hairdo, quirky sunglasses and a pair of jhumkas.

Akshay also opted for a white t-shirt and black pants. He completed the look with well-gelled hair, a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers. Along with the post, the actor also tagged Akshay Kumar and wrote “#toiletekpremkatha”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this post, the actor also went on to share a short video in which one can see the compilations of news, BTS pics, snippets and much more from the film. Along with the post, Bhumi also penned a heartfelt note for the cast and crew of the film. She wrote, “3 years of #ToiletEkPremKatha” She further added that she is very grateful to have been a part of a film which aimed to entertain and educate the audiences. She also thanked her co-star and the entire cast and crew. Fans and netizens have been lauding the film and its actors for giving them such a lovely film. Take a look at the post below.

About the film

Released on August 11, 2017, the film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a story about a woman who is threatening to leave her husband if he does not install a toilet in their house. He's setting out on a quest to fight backward society and win back her love and affection. Apart from Bhumi and Akshay the film also stars Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey and Divyendu Sharma in supporting roles. The movie and its actors garnered several accolades and praises from fans and movie buffs. Watch the trailer below.

