Akshay Kumar Congratulates Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj On Their Wedding

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to share their nuptial vows. The couple will have their lavish wedding ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Rana Daggubati has been sharing pictures from his big day on his social media. Many celebrities across India have taken up to their social media to congratulate the adorable couple.

Celebrities send best wishes for Rana Daggubati's wedding

Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati , wishing you both a lifetime of happiness ♥️ https://t.co/asr7d0Vrf2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 8, 2020

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account and congratulated his Baby co-star. Akshay Kumar re-tweeted Rana Daggupati’s post and wrote that a wedding is the ‘perfect way to get permanently locked-down.’ He also wished Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj a ‘lifetime of happiness’ in the post. Akshay Kumar also added a red heart emoji at the end of the post.

Big love to you both ❤️ https://t.co/dxl6iMwzkc — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 8, 2020

It’s happening!!

Congratulations and best wishes to you and Miheeka, brother 🤗🎉 https://t.co/NvmX4yd5Nr — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) August 8, 2020

Apart from the actor, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait also congratulated Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. She re-tweeted a picture from Rana’s Twitter account and sent ‘big love’ to the couple. Actor Sushanth also re-tweeted a post and exclaimed that the wedding is happening. He also sent his best wishes to the couple as well.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding

According to reports, the couple’s wedding ceremony will be a low-key affair. It has been reported that only 30 people will be attending the wedding. The wedding invitation list includes Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s family as well as popular South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni, amongst others.

The wedding is supposed to have a special theme. Reports suggest that Miheeka Bajaj’s house was decorated with roses and there were flowers leading up to her house on the occasion of the wedding as well. The wedding will reportedly take place according to Marwadi as well as Telugu traditions.

On May 21, 2020, Rana Daggubati stated that the couple has made it official by sharing pictures from their Roka ceremony. It has been reported that Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony was held at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Rana Daggubati’s grandfather D Ramanaidu’s memorial is located in the studio.

According to reports, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj both live in Hyderabad. However, they first met at a Bollywood party in Mumbai. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s bond strengthened over the years. Both their families are excited about the wedding.

