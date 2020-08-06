Akshay Kumar's First And Only Animated Film 'Jumbo'; Read Fun Trivia

Jumbo, released in 2008, was an animated film directed by Kompin Kemgumnird. The film features the voice of Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Dimple Kapadia, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Gulshan Grover and Yuvraj Singh. While Akshay Kumar voiced Jumbo’s character, Lara Dutta voiced the character of Sonia, a cute pink baby elephant. Rajpal Yadav voiced the character of Dildar Yadav. Dimple Kapadia voiced the character of Devi, Jumbo’s mother. Amar Babaria lent his voice to the character Rajkumar Vikramaditya. The film followed the story of an elephant who is in search of his father and in the process, goes on to become a war elephant. Read some interesting trivia of the film below:

Interesting trivia of Akshay Kumar’s film Jumbo

Jumbo was Akshay Kumar’s first animated project.

Akshay Kumar charged nearly ₹9 crores for dubbing and two promotional songs, the highest someone has charged for an animated film.

Jumbo is an official remake of a Thai film Khan Klauy.

The voice of Jumbo’s mother Devi was given by Dimple Kapadia. Dimple Kapadia is Akshay Kumar’s mother-in-law in real life.

After Jumbo’s trailer released, people thought it would be a hit film, but Jumbo failed at the box office. The sequel film Jumbo 2: The Return of the Big Elephant which released in 2011 also received negative reviews.

The Thai version of Jumbo became the highest-grossing film of 2006 but failed to impress the audience at the Indian box office.

Jumbo was the only animated film, Akshay Kumar lent his voice for. This is also the only animated film he has ever worked for.

Akshay Kumar sang the song "Everything’s gonna be all right" in the film Jumbo.

Akshay Kumar was paid the full amount for Jumbo, during the signing itself.

Jumbo shares some similarities with The Lion King.

The animation of the film was also called out and compared to other films like The Lion King, Finding Nemo, Shrek and Madagascar.

