Bhumi Pednekar Or Amanda Caroline Cronin: Who Wore The Feathered Red Gown Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Amanda Caroline Cronin are two very popular names in the entertainment industry. The two have time and again proved their versatility on screen, and now have taken over the fashion world too. Bhumi Pednekar has always been the glamour girl of the industry, but Amanda Caroline Cronin has also become a fashionista lately. Here is who out of the two wore the feathered red gown better. Read ahead-

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Songs Composed By Tanishk Bagchi That Crossed 5 Million Views On YouTube

Bhumi Pednekar vs Amanda Caroline Cronin- Who wore the feathered red gown better?

Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing in a red colour feathered tube gown. Her gown has a thigh-high slit and is very long in length. Bhumi Pednekar has tied her front wavy hair at the back and left them all open at the back, giving them a messy look. Bhumi Pednekar has worn silver colour heels. She has worn diamond accessories in her ears and around her fingers. Bhumi Pednekar has applied nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Or Tapsee Pannu: Which Diva Looked Dazzling In Shimmer Pants?

In comparison to Bhumi Pednekar, Amanda Caroline Cronin has worn a red colour feathered tube gown. Her gown has a thigh-high slit and is very long in length. She has worn a very thick black colour belt at the York of her gown. Amanda accessorised her look with long, diamond earrings. She has worn black colour heels and can be seen carrying a handbag. Amanda has left her wavy blonde colour hair open, giving them a centre partition and a messy look. Amanda Caroline Cronin opted for nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar And Alia Bhatt Stun In Sequined Outfit, See Who Wore It Better

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen on the big-screen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020), alongside Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi Pednekar will next be again seen working with Akshay Kumar for G. Ashok's horror thriller movie, Durgavati. The actor is also part of Karan Johar's periodic drama Takht. Takht boasts of an ensemble star cast including some big names from the industry like Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. She will also be sharing screen space with Konkana Sen Sharma in the movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Amanda Caroline Cronin is busy with her modelling career.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Vs Dia Mirza: Who Wore The Layered Outfit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.