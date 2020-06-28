Bhumi Pednekar Or Tapsee Pannu: Which Diva Looked Dazzling In Shimmer Pants?

Shimmer never goes out of style. Many celebrities have opted for glitzy party wear, gowns, sparkly sweatshirts and pants, proving all that glitter is not gold, but it is certainly worth all the attention. Adding shimmer is a classy way to glam up your neutral outfits. Bollywood divas Bhumi Pednekar and Tapsee Pannu were previously seen rocking this trend. Have a look at it here:

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was seen donning a glitzy outfit to attend one of her private events. The actor stole all the attention with her shimmery look. She paired a black bralette with a glittery jacket. The fashion combo was worn over matching glitzy pants.

The loose pants impressed fans as it was classy yet comfortable. Bhumi Pednekar opted for black statement heels to round off her look. Smoky eye makeup, bold lips and highlighted cheeks completed her makeup. For this look, Bhumi decided to leave her sleek hair open.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu dazzled in shimmery pants to attend an award show back in 2019. She was seen slaying in a simple plain shirt which was paired with golden glitzy pants. The actor accessorised her look with a choker neckpiece, earrings and rings. Glitzy eye makeup with winged liner and nude lips added charm to her look. Curly hair left open rounded off this glamourous look of Taapsee Pannu.

Professional front

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen on the silver screen in Bhanu Pratap Singh directed Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai, tells the story of an officer who has to move an abandoned and haunted hip lying on Juhu beach.

Bhumi will next feature in G. Ashok’s horror thriller Durgavati. The movie is a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie Bhaagamathie. The movie features Bhumi essaying the role of an IAS officer, which was played by Anushka Shetty in the original Telugu version.

On the other hand, after starring in Thappad, Taapsee will now feature in Vinil Mathew directed Haseen Dillruba. The mystery thriller is bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai. Along with Taapsee, the film will star Vikrant Massey, Hansika Motwani and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles.

