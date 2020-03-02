Bhumi Pednekar And Anusha Dandekar Are Giving Major Denim Goals; See Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar and Anusha Dandekar are known for their incredible fashion sense. Bhumi is currently riding high on the success of her back-to-back hits films Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh and Bala. While on the other hand, Anusha is seen ruling the mentor's chair on MTV India's Supermodel of the Year.

Both the actors seem to know how to rock their denim looks as their Instagram handles are proof. Listed below are some of Bhumi Pednekar's photos and Anusha's posts in denim you should check out.

Bhumi Pednekar Instagram pics

1. The actor is giving major fashion goals in denim which she wore on the first screening of Saand Ki Aankh.

2. For the shoot of FHM India

3.The perfect combination of neon and denim

4. One with the balloon sleeves and denim pants

Anusha Dandekar photos in denim

1. The actor's cool looking bell-bottom denim pants

2. The one with a denim frock and leather boots

3. Simple yet elegant look in denim shorts

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal. The actor will be seen next in the historical movie Takht. She also has Durgavati in the list of her upcoming films.

On the other hand, Anusha Dandekar recently featured alongside Karan Kundra for their music video titled Kangna Lede.

