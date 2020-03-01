Bhumi Pednekar's Heart-touching Dialogues From 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Bhumi Pednekar played the role of Karthik Aaryan's wife in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Mostly popular for her bold and courageous roles in Bollywood films, it was a delight for Bhumi Pednekar’s fans to see her in a different avatar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Let’s take a look at some of her best dialogues as Vedika Tyagi from the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Best dialogues from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh

Phir kabhi kisi ne aapke hasi ki tareef ki... toh sochiyega yeh hasi aapke chehre pe hai kis wajah se

Bhumi Pednekar played the role of Chintu Tyagi’s wife in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. This dialogue is delivered by Bhumi Pednekar towards the end of the film when she tells Chintu Tyagi that the smile on his face is always because of her. She also says that if ever someone would compliment her husband for his smile, it would always be because of her.

Jahan chah wahan raah hoti hai ... aur jahan pyar wahan parwah hoti hai

This popular dialogue too was towards the end of the movie when Bhumi Pednekar quoted these beautiful lines. These lines mean that where there’s love there’s always care.

Akele Akele

On the occasion of Bhumi Pendnekar and Karthik Aaryan’s wedding in the movie, family members are seen enjoying themselves. Just then, Karthik Aaryan goes backstage and has a few drinks with his friends. When he comes back, Bhumi Pednekar says these two words and that makes Karthik Aaryan beam with glee because he thinks to himself that he found someone who has the same habits as him.

Aapka Isi tarah sath raha Fahimbhai toh kyu nahi?

When Bhumi Pednekar comes to know that her husband Karthik Aaryan has been on cheating her, she calls up one of his colleagues to ask about her husband. As expected, her husband’s friend lies about him being in a meeting, while in reality, he happens to be in the same mall as his wife. That is when she delivers this sarcastic dialogue.

